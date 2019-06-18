Mammoth Cave officials seeking public comment about proposed Cave and Karst Management Plan

Officials at Mammoth Cave National Park are inviting the public to comment on a plan for best utilizing cave resources.

The park is accepting comments throughout July. The full Cave and Karst Management plan will be available for viewing at the Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website.

The purpose of the plan is to manage the park's resources while focusing on conservation, recreation, education, and research. The plan will include details on Mammoth Cave's resources both above and below ground.

Officials will hold two public meetings. The first will be July 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cave City Convention Center. The second meeting will be July 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Edmonson County Public Library in Brownsville.

The park will also accept comments submitted through the Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website, or through mail addressed to the following address:

Superintendent, Mammoth Cave National Park

c/o Cave and Karst Management Plan P.O. Box 7

Mammoth Cave, KY 42259.