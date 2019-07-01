Mammoth Cave Celebrates 78 Years as a National Park

Mammoth Cave National Park celebrated its 78th anniversary of being a national park Monday. The free event was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park’s visitor center.

Mammoth Cave was one of the later parks to be named a National Park in 1941.

Attendees enjoyed activities like ‘Pin the Bat on the Cave,” 1941 era trivia, watercolor painting, and ate cake to celebrate.

The event hopes to encourage community engagement and interest from local and surrounding prospective visitors.

Mammoth Cave National Park is one of over 415 areas of the National Park Service whose mission is to preserve the natural and cultural resources and values of the National Park System for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of current and future generations.

The nearly 53,000 acre park receives approximately 550,000 visitors a year.

Emily Sweet, park guide at Mammoth Cave, said “78 is a big year for us, and we’re excited to remember this year, we’re actually making a time capsule for the event as well, that we’re going to bury in the cave and open on the park’s 100th birthday.”

The contents of the time capsule will be put on display in the visitors center on the Park’s 100th birthday where visitors will be able to view the changes and growth of the park over the previous 22 years.

For more information on Mammoth Cave’s visiting hours, tours, and events visit https://www.nps.gov/maca/index.htm.

