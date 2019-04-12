Mammoth Cave Jellystone park revealing additions at the end of the month

The owners of Mammoth Cave Jellystone Park tell us they are almost ready to open their new additions.

Owners Bill and Kay Pott along with their daughter Emily Moss, say 103 additional campsites and 20 additional cabins are expected to be open by the end of April.

The new campsites and cabins will complete the first phase of a $10.7 million expansion of the park. This included the opening of Karst Beach and the Nathan's Famous hot dog franchise in Summer 2018.

The next Jellystone Park themed weekend includes an Easter Eggstravaganza on April 19th-21st.