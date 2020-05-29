Mammoth Cave National Park begins to increase recreational access

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Mammoth Cave National Park is increasing recreational access and services.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning June 1, Mammoth Cave National Park will reopen access to:

• Self-Guided cave tours inside Mammoth Cave

• Mammoth Cave National Park’s visitor center

• Food and Beverage Opportunities

• Retail sales location parkwide

Beginning June 11, Mammoth Cave National Park will reopen access to:

• All park campgrounds

In addition, the following spaces continue to be available:

• All park roadways

• All park hiking, biking, and equestrian trails

• The Green and Nolin Rivers for boating, paddling, and fishing

“We reviewed our cave tour and visitor center operations and made changes that will allow us to once again provide access into Mammoth Cave,” said Superintendent Barclay Trimble. “We will offer a self-guided tour of the upper Historic section of the cave where visitors will experience large open passageways that allow for effective social distancing. Tour participants will learn about the cave’s history and geology from rangers stationed at key points along the trail. Cave tour tickets will be limited in number, so we encourage everyone to plan ahead and purchase their tickets through recreation.gov before arriving to the park.”

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, and avoid crowding.

The CDC has offered guidance for people recreating in parks and open spaces to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on their website and social media channels.