Mammoth Cave National Park law enforcement will be conducting periodic sobriety and safety checkpoints

Mammoth Cave National Park law enforcement officers will conduct periodic sobriety and safety checkpoints on park roadways for the remainder of 2019 to identify drivers who may be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol (DUI).

The special law enforcement operations are being conducted to reduce the incidence of DUIs and to increase public awareness of the dangers associated with drinking and driving.

Rangers will be contacting drivers passing through the checkpoint for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and will strive to delay motorists only momentarily.