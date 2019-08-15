Free tours as Mammoth Cave celebrates birthday of National Park Service

Mammoth Cave National Park will soon be welcoming the community for a free cave tour.

In honor of the National Park Service's 103rd birthday, Mammoth Cave National Park will be offering a free Discovery Cave Tour on Sunday, August 25.

According to a release from the park, that date in 1916 was when President Woodrow Wilson signed the National Park Service Act to consolidate the management of the country's federal parklands into one agency.

At the time, the NPS managed 35 national parks and monuments, which were primarily located in the western part of the USA.

Now, the National Park System comprises of 418 sites, spanning across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, Saipan, and the Virgin Islands.

Tours will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is a self-guided tour that runs about 3/4 of a mile. People can pick up their tickets in the park's visitor center.