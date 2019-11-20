Mammoth Cave hosts 40th Annual Cave Sing

Mammoth Cave National Park's 40th annual Cave Sing will take place starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 1.

This year's free event will feature the Caveman Chorus, a group of 45 men from various walks of life and varying degrees of musical experience who all enjoy singing and entertaining audiences.

"Our modern day event is celebrating 40 years in the park, but the tradition of playing holiday music within Mammoth Cave goes back for well over a century when local residents of the Mammoth Cave community planned a Christmas celebration inside the cave," said Superintendent Barclay Trimble. "It is an honor for us to continue this tradition that was started so long ago. It is now become a great kick off to the holiday season for our local community and for visitors from all over who travel to Mammoth Cave for this special event."

Cave Sing participants should be prepared to walk up and down a steep hill, climb 160 steps, and dress in warm layers and comfortable shoes or boots. Even though the cave air stays at a constant 54 degrees Fahrenheit, wind chills in the entrance are much cooler.

Before the event, former cave guide and world renowned musician, Janet Bass Smith, will perform holiday music for guests at 1 p.m. in the Lodge at Mammoth Cave's Rotunda Room.

Friends of Mammoth Cave will also hold their annual meeting at the Spelunkers Café in the Lodge at Mammoth Cave starting at 1 p.m. The public is encouraged to stop by the meeting to learn about the park and the important work of the Friends whose mission is to "Protect-Connect-Inspire."

The Lodge at Mammoth Cave will host complimentary refreshments for park guests in the lodge immediately after the Cave Sing event.

