Mammoth Cave modifies operations to implement latest health guidance

Mammoth Cave National Park is announcing modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.

As of Tuesday, March 24, all campgrounds in the park are closed until further notice. The park has already closed all cave tours and the visitor center in response to the CDC guidance. Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance park trails will be open for hiking, biking and equestrian use.

The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Mammoth Cave National Park is the number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with the federal, state, and

local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

The park will notify the public when they resume full operations and provide updates on their website and social media channels.

The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing

your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if

you feel sick.

For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, NPS asks that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.

Updates about NPS operation will be posted on nps.gov/coronavirus You can check the Mammoth Cave website at nps.gov/maca for specific details about park operations.