Mammoth Cave offers free tours for Public Lands Day

Mammoth Cave is offering free Discovery cave tours to celebrate Public Lands Day on September 28.

The Discovery tour is a self-guided tour that takes participants through one of the cave's largest rooms to learn about the historical and scientific context of the cave.

Reservations are not required, but guests will need to pick up tickets from the park's visitor center. The offer is valid from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on September 28.

Public Lands Day always falls on the fourth Saturday of September. The holiday's official website says it's the largest single-day volunteer effort to help America's public lands.