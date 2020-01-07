Mammoth Cave offers free tours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Mammoth Cave National Park will offer free Mammoth Passage cave tours on Monday, January 20 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, an annual celebration of the influential leader’s achievements in the modern civil rights movement.

Cave tours will depart from the visitor center at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. CT.

Mammoth Passage tour participants must pick up their free tickets in the visitor center before going on a tour. The ¾-mile, 1¼-hour Mammoth Passage tour is limited to 70 people, and requires a walk down and up a steep path to the Historic Entrance and traversing 160 steps. The tour explores a vast canyon passageway and discusses a 19th-century saltpeter mining operation and the geologic origins of Mammoth Cave.

Each year the National Park Service offers several fee free days, such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to provide the opportunity for the public to visit a new place or return to an old favorite. For more information about Mammoth Cave National Park events click here

