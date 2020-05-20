Mammoth Cave road repaving starts Thursday

Mammoth Cave National Park's re-pavement of roads and parking areas will start Thursday, May 21.

Park officials say the project will continue through early November. Park-goers may experience temporary closures of parking area or 10-minute delays at single-lane road closures during the completion of the project.

The project will extend the life of paved areas throughout the park. The contractor may work on multiple roadways at once so temporary delays could be experienced at several locations on the same day.

The project is being coordinated by the United States Federal Highway Administration and National Park Service.

Mammoth Cave National Park cave tours, visitor center, and campgrounds are still currently closed out of precautions related to the coronavirus, but the pavement preservation project has been determined to support critical infrastructure.

Mammoth Cave officials say the pavement preservation contractor remains responsible for the safety and health of their employees and have developed a safety plan that incorporates COVID-19 response measures that include social distancing.