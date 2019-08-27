Mammoth Cave seeks comment on lodging, traffic changes to come

Mammoth Cave is seeking public comment on their latest environmental assessment as they consider improvements to park facilities.

Issues officials would like to address include lack of lodging for large groups and families, a backlog of road problems including potholes, and road accessibility.

The full EA is available here.

Mammoth Cave is holding an open house September 10 at the Mammoth Cave Training Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The goal is to give the public a chance to ask questions about the EA.

Officials will accept comment from August 26 to September 25 via the above website, or through mail at the following address:

Superintendent, Mammoth Cave National Park

c/o Family Cabins and Site Access

EA/AOE

P.O. Box 7, Mammoth Cave, KY 42259