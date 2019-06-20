Mammoth Cave to celebrate 78 Years as a National Park

Mammoth Cave is celebrating it's 78th anniversary as a National Park with a "Birthday Party" event.

Representatives said visitors to the Birthday Party can take part in free activities, like "Pin the Bat on the Cave," trivia, and time capsule creation.

The time capsule is set to be opened 22 years from the date of the celebration—at the park's 100th anniversary.

The event will be July 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park's visitor center. The event is free, but cave tours will still require tickets. Officials urge those hoping to attend a cave tour to make reservations, as attendance rises in the summer months.

