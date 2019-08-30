Mammoth Cave welcomes new Chief Ranger

Mammoth Cave has named Brian Wollenburg as Chief Ranger for the park.

In that role, Wollenburg will oversee all law enforcement activities.

Wollenburg has served a number of organizations, including the U.S. Army, the Justice Department, and various Kentucky agencies.

Park Superintendent Barclay Trimble announced the decision in a press release.

“We are very excited to welcome Brian to our busy operation here at Mammoth Cave,” Trimble said. “The experience and knowledge he has gained from his time as a Law Enforcement Officer will be a great asset to our already robust Resource and Visitor Protection Program. We look forward to the contributions and insight he is bringing to the operation and to our park’s management team.”

Wollenburg said he and his family recently moved back from the San Francisco area and are looking forward to learning more about the region.