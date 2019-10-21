Man accused of committing Bowling Green robbery with large knife

A man was arrested Saturday after being accused of robbing people with a large knife.

Bowling Green police were called to an apartment on Thoroughbred Drive Saturday morning in reference to a robbery in progress. Two men told police that while they were entering their apartment a man in a black shirt and hat, later identified as Randall Ackerman, approached them with a large knife and demanded their backpack. One of the men told police Ackerman was still in the apartment.

According to the report, Ackerman opened the apartment door and told police he was there to pick up his friend to take him to a methadone clinic. Police say Ackerman denied brandishing a knife at the men, saying he only had a pocket knife. He said he told the men to put the backpack down because "they weren't good people."

The apartment's occupant told police that once inside, Ackerman approached him with a large knife and stated "I'm here to beat your a-- over the stolen guns." He told police that Ackerman told him to not make a sound when police began knocking on the door.

Police say a large knife fitting the description was found inside the apartment and seized.

Ackerman was charged with first degree robbery and first degree wanton endangerment.