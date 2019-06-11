Man accused of driving under the influence with a child in the backseat

A Tennessee man was arrested in Monroe County after being accused of driving under the influence with a child in the backseat.

According to the arrest citation, Tompkinsville Police received a call about a wreck without injuries.

The caller said she saw a car sitting against a concrete wall and stopped to make sure everyone was ok. She saw a man slumped over the steering wheel, passed out, with the car running, and still in drive. There was a small child in the backseat.

Police say 33-year-old Roy Hayden had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol.

Hayden was arrested and taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

He's charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, and reckless driving.