Man accused of leaving the scene of an accident arrested in Edmonson County

On Saturday at 12:00 pm, an Edmonson County Sheriff’s deputy was sent to the 3800 block of Otter Gap Road for a crash.

An eye witness said the driver fled the scene to a neighboring house.

The deputy found the suspected driver, 33-year-old Timothy Bridges, of Bowling Green at the home of 45-year-old Jonathan Willoughby. The home is just a short distance from the scene of the crash.

Willoughby was outside of the home after Bridges ran inside and locked all the doors. After verbal commands from police, Bridges unlocked a door and was arrested.

Police say during a security sweep of the home, they saw the clothes Bridges was seen wearing at the time he fled the scene of the crash, along with facial hair in the bathroom sink, where Bridges allegedly tried to alter his facial appearance.

Drug paraphernalia with suspected methamphetamine was also found.

A photo of Bridges was shown to eyewitnesses, who said he was the one to flee the scene of the accident.

Timothy Bridges was charged with:

• Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (methamphetamine)

• Leaving Scene of Accident—Failure to Render Aid or Assistance

• Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree

• Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

Jonathan Willoughby was charged with:

• Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Offense (methamphetamine

Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

• Public Intoxication—Controlled Substance (excludes alcohol)

Both were arrested and taken to the Hart County Jail.

A mugshot for Jonathan Willoughby was not available.