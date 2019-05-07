Man accused of murdering family member enters guilty plea

The man facing a murder charge for killing a family member back in 2017 has entered a guilty plea.

According to court records, Gregory Lee Shields Senior pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter first-degree.

Shields was accused of murdering his uncle, Samuel Murrell in 2017.

The Commonwealth of Kentucky is recommending a 25-year sentence, with a minimum of serving 20 years.

Court records add that Shields is ineligible for probation, shock probation, conditional discharge, parole, or any type of early release until he's served 20 years.

Final sentencing will take place on July 23, 2019.

