Man accused of throwing a can of Beenie Weenies at a child

A Bowling Green man is arrested after a report of child abuse.

Police say a nine-year-old said her step-father, Ricky Carver, threw a can of Beanie Weenies at her while inside their room at the Western Hills motel. The girl had a large bruise on her lower right abdomen where the can hit her.

The girl's mother said she did not witness the incident, but the girl told her about it and she saw the bruise. The mother said when she confronted Carver he hit her in the head with his fist and she was scared to tell anyone what he had done.

Carver was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail. He's charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 years or under and assault 4th domestic violence.