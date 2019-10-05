Man arrested, Warren County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting

The Warren County Sheriff's Office received a call to investigate a shooting at 1627 Morgantown Road in Bowling Green Saturday morning.

24-year-old Raymond Green had shown up at the Medical Center ER with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers arrived at the shooting location, 1627 Morgantown Road where a short standoff ensued.

After a search warrant was obtained, officers entered the home and found narcotics and paraphernalia, along with evidence related to the shooting.

20-year-old Deante Dowlen was arrested from the house on a non-related felony warrant.

Green was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital for his injuries.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Bowling Green Police Department.

If anyone has information on this investigation, please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-842-1633.