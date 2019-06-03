Man arrested after officer finds marijuana, scales, and money

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -- Glasgow Police arrest a man for multiple drug-related charges over the weekend.

According to the police department, an officer conducted a traffic stop on Cumberland Street and pulled over Austin Cox of Elk Horn, Kentucky.

The officer noticed a handgun in the driver's side door and got consent to search the vehicle, where he found 11 grams of marijuana, scales, and a large amount of money.

Austin Cox was arrested and charged with Trafficking Control Substance Within 1,000 Feet Of School (Enhancement), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

 
