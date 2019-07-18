Hart County man arrested after police say they find multiple bags of meth on person

A man from Horse Cave has been arrested after police say they found meth on him.

On Thursday, July 18, Glasgow Police made a traffic stop on Happy Valley Road.

The passenger, identified as Eric Denton of Horse Cave, allegedly fled on foot from police. When he was caught, officers say they found two bags of methamphetamine, scales and a small amount of money on his person.

Denton was arrested for menacing, fleeing or evading police on foot, wanton endangerment involving police officer, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine), identity theft, and giving an officer false identifying information.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.