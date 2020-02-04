Man arrested after shooting/stabbing altercation on Rockcreek Drive

Bowling Green Police have made an arrest after that stabbing/shooting incident 13 News reported on last Wednesday.

Overnight in the early morning hours of January 29, officers responded to some unknown trouble at 2056 Rockcreek Drive.

It was there that Bowling Green Police found 20-year-old Henry Escobar-Castro with multiple stab wounds. Police then responded to a second call at 121 W. 13 Street where another man was found with a gunshot wound.

Police learned the men had been injured during an altercation at the Rockcreek apartment.

Police interviewed everyone present during the fight. A day later, on January 30, police interviewed Castro at the Medical Center.

According to the arrest citation, Castro said he'd been drinking alcoholic beverages with four others on scene. Castro told them he'd felt tension in the room and was fearful of a fight. He said he walked outside and grabbed a handgun from the car he'd arrived in.

The report says that instead of walking back to his residence which is less than a block away, Castro returned to the apartment. He told police he felt he was going to be assaulted so he shot the victim, the other male involved.

Witnesses told police Castro was tackled to the ground and assaulted while they fought over the gun.

When detectives interviewed Castro again on February 3, they say he changed his story.

The handgun had been reported stolen back in late September of 2019. Castro gave officers a variety of stories on how he had obtained the gun and the length of time he possessed it.

Castro was booked in the Warren County Regional Jail, charged with Assault First Degree and Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm).

He is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.