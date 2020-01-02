Bowling Green man arrested for choking woman unconscious

A Bowling Green man is behind bars after assaulting a woman early Thursday morning.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic complaint at a home in Smiths Grove at 12:09 a.m. Thursday morning.

When deputies arrived, they found a victim who stated she had been choked to unconsciousness, hit in the face, and then choked again.

Authorities say she had redness around her neck, scratches on her chest, and apparent swelling to the left side of her jaw.

Deputies then contacted 40-year-old Bobby Chadwick Vanmeter, who admitted to physically restraining the victim after an argument.

Vanmeter was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail and is charged with Strangulation - 1st Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment -1st Degree, and Assault - 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.

Vanmeter is being held on a $6,000 cash bond.