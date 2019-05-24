Man arrested for fleeing from police on a stolen ATV

The Warren County Sheriff's Department arrests a man on multiple charges after a report of a stolen ATV.

According to court documents, Danny Jason Billingsley was driving the ATV around 11 p.m. Thursday night, and did not stop for the Warren County Sheriff's deputy and made obscene hand gestures toward him.

According to the citation, the pursuit continued into Bowling Green city limits, and did not get over 41 miles per hour and at most times ranged from 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Deputies say Billingsley was under the influence of unknown drugs and told them he had taken some pills, but did not know what type. Police also say he ran the ATV through several yards and fences to avoid police and placed officers lives in danger.

Police say the ATV was damaged when it was returned to the owner.

Billingsley faces a number of charges including operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless driving, fleeing and evading police, theft by unlawful taking, wanton endangerment of a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief 3rd degree.

