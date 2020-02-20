Man arrested for potential assault, bites Bowling Green police officer

A man was arrested after a disturbance that ended with him biting a police officer.

The Bowling Green Police Department responded to a disturbance Wednesday at a home on Morgantown Road.

Police said Nathan Gonzales was a suspect in a potential assault and refused to open the door.

Police said a woman eventually opened the door to talk to them and Gonzales got in her face and tried to close the door.

According to the report, police pulled Gonzales from the doorway, who was taken to the ground after resisting. Police say he continued to resist while being placed in handcuffs.

Gonzales was taken to The Medical Center for his injuries. While he was being transferred to a hospital bed, an officer said Gonzales bit his pinky finger hard enough to cause pain, but not enough to break the skin.

Gonzales has been charged with assault, third degree; and resisting arrest.