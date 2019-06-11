Man arrested for robbery at Glasgow White Castle

On Monday, the Glasgow Police Department made an arrest in connection to the robbery that occurred at White Castle.

Detective Aaron Cowan arrested Jon-Evan Meredith of Glasgow on an arrest warrant and charged him with 2nd-degree robbery.

The Glasgow Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Hart County Sheriff Dept. and the Barren River Drug Task Force.

Police began investigating the robbery on Wednesday, June 5th.

Officers said an employee told them at 2:31 a.m. a white man grabbed her arms and forced her into the kitchen area. She then screamed and another employee came to help her. The suspect forced both employees to the cash register and made them open it.

The suspect ran away with an undetermined amount of money.

Meredith is lodged in the Barren County Detention Center on a $15,000 cash bond.