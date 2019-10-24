Man arrested for stealing $30,000 in tools from mine site

A Kentucky man is behind bars after stealing $30,000 worth of tools.

Police say at 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, employees from Contract Highwall Mining out of Middlesboro notified them that they had several different types of tools taken from a job site.

After investigation Kentucky State Troopers say information led them to the residence of 42-year-old James Lay where they located several items stolen from the mine site adding up to $30,000 dollars.

Lay was arrested and charged with theft over 10,000 and taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

An active arrest warrant was also served on Mr. Lay for receiving stolen property.

Case is still under investigation by Tropper Don Perry.