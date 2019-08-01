Man arrested in Barren County after impersonating a volunteer firefighter

A Russellville man was arrested Wednesday after impersonating a volunteer fire fighter.

The Barren County Sheriff's Office received complaints of 30-year-old Trenton Powell responding to calls with Fire Departments all over the county.

When sheriff's deputies arrived to the scene of a collision on Morrison Park Road in Glasgow, Powell was there and stated that he was with the East Barren Volunteer Fire Department.

Sheriff Deputies then checked with several members of EBFD and they stated that he was not a member. He also later admitted that he was not a member.

Powell had emergency lights in vehicle that flashed red and had the road closed upon the arrival of the 1st fire units. He also had a radio in his possession that had the Barren County Fire and Glasgow Police channels in it.

Powell was charged with Impersonating a Public Servant, Colored Flashing Lights within 100 feet of a highway, Possession/Use of radio that sends/receive police messages, Improper Parking Firelane/Block Traveled Portion of Highway.