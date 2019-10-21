Man arrested in Bowling Green for domestic violence

A man was arrested at Country Hearth Inn after a reported domestic violence incident involving strangulation.

Police say a caller could hear a disturbance inside of room 211 where it sounded like a man was hitting a woman. The caller told police he could see a male holding a female by the t-shirt.

According to the report, the female told police she had been smoking marijuana with a man named Stephen Newman. She told police after smoking marijuana, Newman found half of a "joint" under the bed and put substance inside into a pipe. The female told police they passed out after smoking the substance.

Police say the female told them that once she came to, she noticed Newman convulsing and when he woke up he was acting strange. She told police that Newman charged at her screaming something she couldn't understand, and that he drug her by the t-shirt to the ground, pushing her neck down with his right hand and preventing her from breathing for five or six seconds.

According to the report, the female was able to use a pressure point on Newman's neck to get him off her. She told police that as she started to go to the door Newman grabbed her shirt and wouldn't allow her to leave. She said she was eventually able to grab the door handle and get away from Newman into the hallway.

Newman was taken to The Medical Center for treatment and was arrested and charged with first degree strangulation, first degree unlawful imprisonment, second degree unlawful transaction with a minor, fourth degree assault (domestic violence), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.