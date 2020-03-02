Man arrested in Grayson County for waving a gun and shouting obscenities

Just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday March 1, Grayson County Dispatch sent officers to the exit 107 off ramp of the Western Kentucky Parkway to investigate a man “yelling and shooting a gun.”

Police say 52-year-old William A. Willis of Louisville was commanded to drop his weapon, but did not immediately comply as he was held at gunpoint. Willis eventually dropped his weapon and was placed under arrest.

He was charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.

A subsequent search of Willis revealed another handgun, a large hunting knife, and a long handled hatchet type axe. Both guns, although not known at the time, were BB guns. Sheriff Norman Chaffins says the investigation is ongoing.