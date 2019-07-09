Man arrested in Hart County, more arrests expected after shots fired call

One man is in jail without bond in Hart County and more arrests are expected, after deputies responded to a call of an assault with shots fired on Aetna Furnace Highway on Saturday, July 6.

According to the sheriff's office, before deputies got to the scene, several suspects fled.

After an investigation, deputies found three rifles, Kevlar body armor, and more than 10 grams of meth.

The Hart County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Christian Ward from Shelbyville for trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense greater than two grams of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, persistent felony offender 1st.

Ward was taken to the Hart County Jail and was granted no bond. The investigation continues and more arrests are expected.