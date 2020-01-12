Man arrested in Muhlenberg County following several outstanding warrants

A Kentucky man is facing multiple charges after an arrest in Muhlenberg County.

The Muhlenberg Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police were attempting to locate 36-year-old David Ramey, Belton, Ky., with multiple outstanding Warrants of Arrest.

Deputies located him at a residence on Joe Davis Loop in Beech Creek.

At the time of his arrest, Deputies say, Ramey was in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm.

Ramey was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine, Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Ramey was taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

Sheriff Ricki Allen, Deputy Derrick Moore, Sgt. Shannon Albro, and Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force assisted at the scene.