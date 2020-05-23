Man arrested in connection to shooting of Clark County judges back in custody

A man charged in connection to shooting two Clark County judges during an altercation at an Indianapolis White Castle is back in custody after a violation of pretrial release.

According to online court records, an arrest warrant was issued for 42-year-old Brandon Kaiser on Thursday following a pretrial release violation filed the same day.

Kaiser was arrested on Friday and is currently booked at the Marion County (Ind.) Jail with no bond held.

WAVE 3 News previously reported that back in May 2019, Clark Circuit Court 1 Judge Andrew Adams, Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell, and Clark Circuit Court 2 Judge Bradley Jacobs had been barhopping in Indianapolis and ended up at a nearby White Castle after trying to enter the Red Garter Gentleman’s Club.

The three judges were standing outside when two men, Kaiser and Alfredo Vazquez drove past, yelling something that prompted Judge Bell to give the middle finger to the men.

Alfredo Vazquez was one of three charged after two judges were shot outside of an Indianapolis White Castle on May 1.

Vazquez parked the vehicle and a verbal altercation started, leading to a physical fight between Adams, Vazquez, Jacobs and Kaiser. Kaiser then pulled out a gun, shooting Adams in the stomach and firing two more rounds into the chest of Jacobs. Vazquez and Kaiser then fled the scene.

Judges Adams, Jacobs, and Bell all faced disciplinary charges from Indiana’s Commission on Judicial Qualifications based on their actions leading up to the shooting.

In October, Vazquez plead guilty and was charged with two level 6 injuries for battery causing bodily injury, as well as five other misdemeanors in his role in the fight and later shooting.

Judge Adams initially also faced the same charges as Vazquez, but later plead guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to 365 days, with 363 suspended and credit for one day.

Kaiser is currently charged with four counts of aggravated battery in the May 2019 incident. He will appear again in court on June 5.