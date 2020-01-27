Man arrested in connection with O'Charley's shooting appears in court

The man charged in connection with a fatal shooting at O' Charley's Friday night appeared in Warren County District Court Monday morning for arraignment.

In court, Warren County District Court Judge Sam Potter entered Terry Stice II into a not guilty plea.

Friday night around 10:00 pm Bowling Green Police responded to a shots fired call at O'Charley's.

Officers found 21-year-old Elijsha Taylor and 40-year-old Michael Russell both with gunshot wounds.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene and Russell later died at the hospital.

Monday police provided more details about the shooting.

During the investigation, detectives determined Taylor and Russell were in a physical altercation. They say Taylor shot Russell and Stice shot Taylor.

Another involved party then struck Stice with a vehicle and fled the scene. Stice fired more rounds at the vehicle as it was attempting to exit the parking lot.

Police arrested Stice and charged him with two counts of attempted murder, for the shots fired at the car leaving the scene, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Police told 13 News Stice and Russell knew each other and they are still investigating the circumstances around Taylor's death. While there are currently no charges for Taylor's death, police say there could or could not be more charges coming.

Judge Potter set Stice's bond at one million dollars and he is set to appear back in court on Wednesday.

