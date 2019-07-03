Man arrested on drug charges in Metcalfe County

A man is facing drug charges in Metcalfe County.

On June 2, deputies with the Metcalfe County Sheriff's Office assisted the Kentucky Division of Protection and Permanency with a home visit on Nobob Summer Shade Road in the Summer Shade community.

During the investigation, deputies say they discovered suspected methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia concealed inside the home.

As a result of the investigation, 40-year-old Marty McCoy was placed under arrest and taken to the Barren County Jail.

McCoy was charged with:

• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1St Offense (Drug Unspecified)

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

According to the jail's website, McCoy is now out of jail. He was released just before 11:30 a.m. on July 3.