Man arrested on kidnapping and strangulation charges in Warren County

A man lands behind bars on kidnapping and strangulation charges in Warren County.

According to police, they responded to a burglary in progress report, when they arrived they found two men and two women inside the residence.

Officials determined Andrew Krohn stabbed the two women, restrained them overnight, terrorizing them, and inflicting bodily harm.

Authorities say during the night, Krohn then strangled one of the women, causing her to lose consciousness.

Police say the other woman told them Krohn covered her nose and mouth to keep her from breathing.

Krohn was arrested and charged with:

Kidnapping - adult

Strangulation, 1st Degree

Assault, 2nd Degree - Domestic Violence

Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree

Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree

(The jail's website is down, but as soon as it is up, this story will be updated with a mugshot)