Man arrested on rape charge in Bowling Green

One man lands in the Warren County Regional Jail on a rape charge of a minor.

According to Bowling Green Police, they responded to the Medical Center for a pregnant 12-year-old.

Police say when they arrived, a nurse told an officer that blood work showed the victim, a 12-year-old was several weeks pregnant.

Officials say the victim told them she was from Honduras and spoke very little English and had only been in this country nine months.

Authorities say the victim was introduced to a therapist, and police were later contacted because the victim had disclosed someone had hurt her and she delivered a baby at home.

Police say the victim told them she had been repeatedly raped over the last several months and indicated Orlando Bejarando-Diaz was the father of the child.

The victim added that she delivered a baby on or about the day she was brought to the hospital, and someone put the baby in a sack and placed it in the bedroom closet where she sleeps, suspecting the child was stillborn.

Orlando Bejarando-Diaz was arrested and taken to jail, he is facing charges of rape and tampering with evidence.

