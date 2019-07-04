Man bites police dog during arrest, cops say

Police didn’t know what to expect when they responded to a La Quinta Inn last Friday.

All they knew was that a man was yelling, throwing things and acting aggressively.

Officers tried time and time again to get 35-year-old Matthew Williams to come out of the room. He refused to even answer the phone, police said.

When they finally opened the door, they found a barricade. Still, Williams remained defiant, police said.

So, they used a K9 officer to compel Williams to submit to an arrest. That method didn’t go as planned.

Police said Williams struggled with the dog as he wrapped his arms around it.

“At one point Williams growled, opened his mouth, and bit the dog on the top of the head,” police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Eventually, authorities took Williams into custody and charged him with resisting arrest, simple assault and willful interference with police dogs.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.