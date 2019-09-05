Man booked after police find missing Kentucky girl with no clothes on

A man is in jail after having sex with a missing Kentucky child.

According to the criminal complaint, Christopher Lee Watson is facing charges of sexual assault in the third degree after he allegedly had sex with a child.

"The initial thought was that it was a kidnap victim and the person who had perpetrated the kidnapping was in the area. Upon further investigation we determined that it was not a kidnapping, however, the juvenile is learned to be a runaway from the Kentucky area," said Sheriff Matheny with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Matheny, of the Harrison County Sheriff's Office says the girl met the suspect, Christopher Watson, Tuesday night in the area and spent the night with him.

"She became frightened of the individual and ran out into some woods and then out onto the highway," said Matheny.

Police found a red tractor trailer cab that Watson was driving on Route 58.

"We have four detectives assigned to the investigation. We were assisted on the scene with of course the Anmoore Police Department, who's the lead agency, Stonewood Police Department, Nutter Fort Police Department and the Bridgeport Police Department," said Matheny.