Man charged in death, sexual assault of girl, 3, in Kentucky

Police in Kentucky have arrested a man in the 2018 death and sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl.

Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel says officers on Monday charged 33-year-old Andrew Charles Buster Jr., with murder and sodomy.

A police statement says officers in December 2018 responded to an apartment where the girl was found unresponsive. She died at a hospital four days later.

The statement says the girl was under Buster's care while her mother was at work. Buster is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.