Man charged with burglary after being caught on camera

A man is charged with burglary after being caught on camera allegedly committing the act.

On Saturday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Browning Road due to a complaint of a burglary from a photography studio.

The victim advised that the value of the stolen items was around $11,000.

WCSO says the victim stated that there was video surveillance of the incident along with suspected burglary tools that were found.

Warren County Deputy’s and a BGPD Detective identified the man in the surveillance video as Earon Giorgio.

On Wednesday, Giorgio was located and questioned about this incident where he was then placed under arrest for and charged with third degree burglary and other related crimes.



