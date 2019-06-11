Man charged with drug charges and possession of stolen mail

A man is arrested for drug charges and possession of stolen mail after a report of a possible burglary in progress.

According to Bowling Green Police, when they responded to the scene they made contact with a deputy from the Warren County Sheriff's Office who lives in the neighborhood. The deputy told police he saw Lawson Humphrey possibly trying to break into a house. The deputy also told him he's seen Humphrey walking around the neighborhood multiple times and knew he didn't live there.

Humphrey was arrested on a warrant and during a search police found a pipe with white residue believed to be Methamphetamine. He also had a black trash bag with a package belonging to a woman who lives on Thames Way.

Humphrey was taken to the Warren County Regional jail and was charged with possession of stolen mail, possession of a controlled substance (Meth), and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.