Man charged with murder for punching newborn son after losing video game

A man has been charged with murder after police said he punched his one-month-old son in the head out of frustration over losing a video game.

The baby was initially listed in serious condition but later succumbed to their injuries, according to LMPD.

According to an arrest slip, Anthony Trice was home alone watching the child when he was playing video games. Trice started losing the game and became frustrated, throwing the controller and the punching his son in the head.

After punching the infant, police said Trice picked him up to try to quiet him and while carrying him into the kitchen, dropped the child.

Later, Trice made his son a bottle, set him upright and left him unattended to go to the bathroom. When he came back, he noticed the baby was in distress and called 911.

The boy was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital where he later died.

Trice has been charged with murder.