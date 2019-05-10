Man charged with murder in daughter's death following crash, enters not guilty plea

A Thursday night crash in Smiths Grove resulted in the death of a three-year-old girl.

The driver, Dyllan Martter who is also the child's father, is facing several serious charges. The 39-year-old is charged with DUI, wanton endangerment, and murder.

Martter was arraigned Friday morning in court in Warren County. As he appeared in Judge Potter’s court, Martter looked solemn as Judge Potter entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Judge Potter referenced the tragic situation several times. At one point, he stated, "I've been up all night thinking about this," in regards to Martter's bail.

After Martter's attorney tried to negotiate his bond, ultimately Judge Potter set it at $100,000 cash.

In addition to the three-year-old girl, there were also three other juveniles in the car during the accident. The WCSO says all four children were Martter's. The three other children were treated and released from the hospital Thursday night, according to officials.

