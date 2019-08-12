Man charged with sodomy and strangulation in Bowling Green

A man was arrested in Bowling Green last Friday on several charges related to an alleged sexual assault.

The Bowling Green Police Department responded to a home on N Mill Avenue in reference to a delayed assault report. According to the citation, the victim told police she was assaulted around 3 a.m. by Matthew Edison. The victim told police Edison was intoxicated and was upset that she had been speaking to another man.

The victim told police Edison grabbed her face causing visible marks, put his hand around her throat to the point she couldn't breathe, and poked her in the eye with his finger. She told police that he took her phone away and wouldn't give it to her and that he threatened to kill her.

According to the report, Edison told the victim that they needed to go to sleep after the altercation. She told police Edison kept her from getting out of the bed and she fell asleep. The victim told police Edison sexually assaulted her the following morning.

Edison was eventually arrested at the Greyhound bus station in Bowling Green. Police said Edison told them they had sex, but it was consensual and that he believed they had made up from the altercation.

Edison was charged with two counts of first degree sodomy, one count of first degree strangulation, one count of unlawful imprisonment, one count of fourth degree assault and one count of terroristic threatening.

