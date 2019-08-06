For over 20 years man collects suitcases and luggage to donate to foster children

One Kentucky man is making a big impact on the lives of children in foster care.

Don Pratt has been collecting donated suitcases and luggage for children in foster care for over 20 years.

As a former foster parent himself, Don says he recognizes the need for luggage so children don't have to carry their belongings in trash bags.

"I've even started delivering backpacks and duffel bags and carry bags to schools because kids need something to take groceries home for the weekend," said Pratt.

On Tuesday over 30 pieces of luggage were donated to Sunrise Children Services who say these generous donations are making a big difference for kids in need.

"Unfortunately, we see kids come into the agency that don't have proper luggage to carry their items with dignity. Sometimes they come to us with garbage bags or store bags," said Foster Care Specialist, Lindsay Partridge.

If you would like to donate to Suitcases for Kentucky Kids, you can do so by clicking here for more information.