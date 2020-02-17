Man crashes into LMPD cruisers in stolen vehicle

A man driving a stolen vehicle is accused of crashing into two Louisville Police Department Cruisers.

As our sister station WAVE 3 News reports police were pursuing a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart, located at 7101 Cedar Springs Boulevard, around 8:30 a.m.

The man drove off, heading down Bardstown Road, hitting two police cruisers, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The vehicle eventually got stuck in a media, along with an LMPD cruiser, at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Colonel Hancock Parkway.

No injuries were reported.

Mitchell said the driver and passenger were 19 years old.

Charges are pending against both men.

