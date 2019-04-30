Man crashes quarter of mile from his house, recovering in ICU

A Warren County man is recovering in the ICU after a two vehicle accident last Wednesday on Bethel Lane, just off Porter Pike.

Jake Sweeney was 16 fleeting seconds away from home.

The fleeting seconds Jake Sweeney had until he got home.

"They hear a big boom sound," said Cara Twidwell, Sweeney's sister-in-law, talking about what her sister heard from their house.

"She kinda had a feeling that she knew it could be him,"

Last Wednesday evening, Jake Sweeney was on his way home from work when his car collided with another.

"We were sitting here and we heard the helicopter come through," said Twidwell.

Twidwell waited with his daughter, Tristan, while Jake was air lifted unconscious to Nashville.

"My sister was very scared panicked. Tristan was scared, I was scared," said Twidwell.

With a shattered pelvis and other internal injuries, Sweeney's nine-year-old daughter was at a loss when she saw her 'invincible' dad in the ICU.

"It made me sad so I instantly had to get out of the room," said Tristan Sweeney, Jake's daughter.

Anyone involved in a serious crash knows that major setbacks always follow.

"He is the sole provider for the family. He does a great job, he's a great dad," explained Twidwell.

The father and husband lost a brand new job as a result of the accident.

"On top of all of the injuries, it's just a lot of things at once," said Twidwell.

The family was also forced to forgo an already planned Disney World trip, with Tristan making her Disney debut. However, the young girl is still finding the magic within her dad's life.

"I'm glad that he's okay," she added.

Now, it's those 16 seconds -- mindless seconds to many, for this family they were critical.

So despite the series of adversities that have struck this close-knit family, the gift of Jake's breath far overshadows any of the hardship.

"We're just thankful that he's here. we're thankful he's alive," said Twidwell.

The family has a fundraiser page set up to held with medical expenses. To donate to the fund, click here.