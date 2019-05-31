Man dies after accident in Harlan County mine

A coal miner has passed away from injuries caused in an accident from earlier this month at a Harlan County mine.

Felix "Matt" North, a 48-year-old miner operator with 12 years of experience, had suffered critical injuries at the Rex Coal Co. mine CVB #1 in Cumberland.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says North had been operating a continuous miner on May 22, when the rib wall collapsed unexpectedly, causing injuries to his lower body.

He was taken to Johnson City Medical Center in critical condition.

North later died on May 30.

All mining operations were shut down and remained closed until May 28.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a Kentucky coal miner, Matt North, who was critically injured last week in an accident in Harlan County,” said Gov. Matt Bevin. “Citizens across Kentucky stand united in support of Matt’s family, friends and the entire Southeast Kentucky community as they mourn this tragic loss."

The Division of Mine Safety began an inspection of the mine in April. It is ongoing.